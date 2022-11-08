Obituary: Hendrickson, M. Gae Potts

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
M. Gae Potts Hendrickson, 78, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta Campus.

She was born May 26, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late C.T. Potts and Mary Sealey Potts Cottrell. Gae was a graduate of Warren High School, a member of Gateway Apostolic Church of Parkersburg, and was employed, for over 40 years, with Camden Clark Medical Center as a Physical Therapist Aid. She had a cat named Butterball, who was her fur baby and friend.

Gae is survived by the love of her life of 38 ½ years, her husband, Roger Hendrickson; Three stepdaughters, Tammy Gaskins (Scott) of Marietta, OH, Lori Lamp (Joe) of Lowell, OH, Misty Hendrickson of Williamstown, WV; One brother, Donald Potts (Kathey) of Little Hocking, OH; One nephew, Derrick Fox of Marietta, OH and One niece, Michele Snyder (Jamie) of Coolville, OH.

In addition to her parents, Gae was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Fox, and one nephew Bobby Norman.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, with Mike Seabaugh and Steve Joy officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hendrickson family.

