Obituary: Hoskinson, Jim

Jim Hoskinson, age 82, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home in Jackson, Tennessee.

He was born on October 26, 1939, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Rev. O.R. Hoskinson and Myrtle May Hoskinson. Jim graduated class of 1957 from Marietta High School.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Timothy James Hoskinson, and two sisters, Genevieve Lane and Iris Dickerson.

Jim is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Kay Hoskinson of Jackson, Tennessee; son, Thomas Ryan Hoskinson and his wife Lisa and his children Hayley and Ryan of Jackson, Tennessee; two daughters, Dana Cooper and her husband Clayton of Humboldt, Tennessee and Sarah Vos and her husband Thomas and their children Caleb, Zachary and Levi James of Medina, Tennessee.

