Obituary: Hoye, Gary William

Gary William Hoye passed away on November 5, 2022, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Oakland, California. He was a 1969 graduate of Santana High School in Santee, CA., and joined the US Navy that same year. After the Navy, he worked several years as a mechanic in San Diego, as a splicer for Nashua photo in Parkersburg, and as a cook at Mojave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He joined the US Navy Reserves in Parkersburg, WV. As a reservist, he was able to travel to Iceland, Sicily, and Bahrain.

Gary had friends from high school, the Navy, and jobs. Many were thousands of miles away, but he did his best to stay in contact because he cared about every single one of them. His big heart and sense of humor were always welcome. Although he trained as a cook in the Navy and was very good at it, he would not let anyone call him a chef. He said, “I make food that people like to eat. I don’t make stuff to decorate plates.”

For example, he taught his sons humility, the value of a strong work ethic, and to always be there for their children. Gary loved and cherished his whole family, and he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Marian Hoye, daughter Mandy Lee Hoye, and sister Judy Hoye.

He is survived by sons Nathan (Teresa) Hoye, Justin (Sarah) Hoye, and David (Veronica) Hoye. Grandchildren Andrew, Alanna, Mathew, Emily, Jackson, and Samuel; sister Peggy (Terry) Kas; nephew Steven Kas and his sons Tristan and Adrian; niece Kelley Kas and her daughter; and niece Maegan.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday 4-6 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

