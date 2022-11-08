Obituary: Hurst, Barbara Anne

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Barbara Anne Hurst, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 7th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 27, 1945, a daughter to the late Thomas Woodrow “Chopper” Jack and Ruth Payne Jack Richards. She was one of the founding members of the Ritchie County Emergency Squad, Pennsboro Division, a graduate of Pennsboro High School, member of SPBC and GFWC South Parkersburg Women’s Club. She was also a lifetime member of the Camden Clark Medical Center Auxiliary.

Barbara no longer dwells in Parkersburg, WV; she’s now just been warmly welcomed into a beautiful new mansion in Heaven, prepared specifically for her by Jesus Himself, who said, " that where I am, you may also be.” Rejoice for her; she is continuing, living her eternal life.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Richard A. Hurst; daughters Michele Freeland of Parkersburg, Annie Hurst of Parkersburg,  Teresa (Larry) Moody of Cape Coral, FL, and Regina Adkins (Scott) of Ravenswood; sons David Galloway II and Matthew Galloway of Parkersburg; grandchildren Lisa, Michael, Aaron, Joseph, Julia, Kaitlyn, Jeffrey, Caitlin, Raeanna, Allison, Maddox, and Liam; 9 great-grandchildren Jaedyn, Colton, Harper Wyatt, Kylah, Eli, Remmington, Beau, Olivia, Madison, and Olivia.

Services for Barbara will be held Thursday, November 10th, at 1 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

A private family burial will follow after the service. Visitation will be on the same day from 11-1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Parkersburg Women’s Club. online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

