Obituary: Reed, Robin Rene

Robin Rene Reed Obit
Robin Rene Reed Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robin Rene Reed, 65, of West Union, WV, went to be with her lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Wife of David Reed and mother to Wayne and Marcie Reed.

She was born September 9, 1957, a daughter of the late Owen Kisner and Katherine McCrobie.

Robin was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved cooking, riding motorcycles, and anything that included her family, especially reunions.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Reed; children, Wayne Reed and Marcie Reed; sisters, Diane Bess (Jim), Jennifer Paxton (Brian), Marsha Coon (Robert), and Marcie McCrobie; brothers, Harald Reger, Steve Reger (Sarah), Howard Reger (Esther); and Hershel Regel.

In accordance with Robin’s wishes, she will be cremated. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run
Lynn Street block party
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
Waverly Standoff
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hurst, Barbara Anne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hoskinson, Jim
Rocky Jr. Dickey Obit
Obituary: Dickey, Rocky Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hardway, Rebecca