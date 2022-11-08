Obituary: Reed, Robin Rene

Robin Rene Reed, 65, of West Union, WV, went to be with her lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Wife of David Reed and mother to Wayne and Marcie Reed.

She was born September 9, 1957, a daughter of the late Owen Kisner and Katherine McCrobie.

Robin was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved cooking, riding motorcycles, and anything that included her family, especially reunions.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Reed; children, Wayne Reed and Marcie Reed; sisters, Diane Bess (Jim), Jennifer Paxton (Brian), Marsha Coon (Robert), and Marcie McCrobie; brothers, Harald Reger, Steve Reger (Sarah), Howard Reger (Esther); and Hershel Regel.

In accordance with Robin’s wishes, she will be cremated. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

