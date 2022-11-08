Ohio house district 94 race: Meet the candidates

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Republican Incumbent Jay Edwards and Democrat Tanya Conrath will face off for the Ohio house district 94 seat.

WTAP spoke to both candidates on their goals if elected.

Edwards has been in office for about six years now. He says if he is elected again, his major focuses will be education, economic development, and mental health.

“I think education, you know, it’s the chicken or egg argument. You gotta have people before you can get jobs and work on the mental health side of things,” he said.

Edwards pointed to the millions of dollars he and other legislatures put towards mental health centers, saying that he plans on continuing that work

“We’ve had a ton of success and we will continue to work on and the job’s not done until it’s done,” he said.

Edwards also plans on expanding workforce development programs.

When it comes to education, Edwards wants to adjust how schools are funded. That means getting away from the property tax model.

“People, particularly retirees on fixed income, should be able to live in their house without being priced out of the market because a tax levy passes,” he said.

Tanya Conrath is new to the political scene. She once practiced law and has worked with multiple initiatives that focus on growing businesses and workforces through her career.

“My entire career since having kids has been focused on bringing resources to our area, helping small businesses, looking at our post-secondary workforce or workforce education providers and figuring out how we align…,” she said.

Conrath says, if she’s elected into office, her main focus would be the economy. that encompasses broadband, education, jobs, and more.

“People travel long distances in our area for jobs. We need good jobs that are close by, we need the infrastructure there to support those jobs, and that’s what I’ll be working on,” she said.

Conrath emphasizes investing in schools with funding and staffing.

“Plus counselors, plus therapists, speech therapists…you know, we need all these different resources to wrap around teachers and students. Teachers cannot be expected to be mental health counselors, as well as do their job which is to teach the kids,” she said.

When it comes to abortion, Conrath is pro-choice.

“The idea that the government and that the legislatures in Columbus, that Jay Edwards, would have any say over my healthcare and my choices and those choices that my sisters and my nieces and my mother make…it’s draconian,” she said.

Edwards, on the other hand, is pro-life. He says he wants to make sure babies are taken care of once they’re born.

“I get on my republican counterparts in Columbus quite a bit by generally only caring about a baby when they’re in the womb. We’ve got to do a better job of caring about the child after,” he said.

Edwards says this could mean potentially reducing taxes on baby items, reducing the burden on foster parents, among other measures.

Election day is November 8th.

This article is currently being updated with more information.

