Polls are open for the 2022 general election

25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Polls are open in Ohio and West Virginia for the 2022 general election.

People in both states have until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, to cast a ballot. You will be allowed to vote if you are in line at 7:30 p.m.

Every seat in the U.S. House is up for election this year, along with about a third of the U.S. Senate.

Control of both houses of congress is on the line; both are currently under Democratic leadership.

One of the key Senate races is on the Ohio ballot. Democrat Tim Ryan is facing Republican J.D. Vance for Republican Rob Portman’s seat. Neither of West Virginia’s senate seats is on the ballot.

Ohio voters are deciding 16 congressional seats, including Republican Bill Johnson’s 6th Congressional District seat. Johnson is facing Democrat Lou Lyras.

West Virginia voters are deciding two seats in the U.S. Congress. Voters in Wood County are voting on the newly drawn 2nd district race between Republican Alex Mooney and Democrat Barry Wendell.

Ohio voters also decide several statewide seats, including Governor and Lt. Governor. That race features incumbent Republican Governor Mike Dewine and Democrat Nan Whaley. Ohio

Voters in Ohio are deciding on two constitutional amendments. West Virginia voters are deciding on four constitutional amendments.

Voters in the Mid-Ohio Valley have two school levies to vote for; those are for the Belpre and Wood County school districts.

Wood County voters are also voting on a levy for the library system. Washington County has several levies issues on the ballot for several townships.

WTAP is covering those races and more. We will have live coverage throughout the day and evening on WTAP-TV, WTAP.COM, and our social media sites.

