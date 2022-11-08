Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Seattle police say officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived.

They have not identified the victim or said if it was a student. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the school and were searching for a suspect. At 11:10 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspect.

Police and Seattle Public Schools are setting up a site where students can connect with families.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run
Lynn Street block party
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
Waverly Standoff
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly

Latest News

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull excavated from South Dakota is on display at Sotheby's in New York...
200-pound dinosaur skull expected to sell for $15 million
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
An Iowa woman celebrates her 115th birthday, becoming the oldest person in the United States,...
Woman celebrating 115th birthday is oldest living person in the US
An Iowa woman celebrates her 115th birthday, becoming the oldest person in the United States,...
Woman celebrating 115th birthday is oldest living person in the US
Election Day arrives with millions of ballots already cast and candidates making a last push....
Midterms: Balance of power at stake