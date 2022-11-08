UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County.

According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.

Kenneth W. Brewer, 74, was on the property at the time. While firefighters were extinguishing the trailer fire, Brewer entered another residence on the property, a one-and-a-half-story cabin. Subsequently, there were shots fired from the cabin toward emergency personnel, at which time law enforcement returned fire that was on the scene.

Authorities say that Brewer was inside the cabin, which was also on fire.

Based on reports from the scene, it was indicated that Brewer started the fires to both structures. Starsick says Brewer has no previous history with law enforcement.

All other details are pending an investigation by the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Fire Marshall.

An autopsy will be done in Charleston, West Virginia, at the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No emergency personnel or law enforcement were injured on the scene.

Original Story: November 8, 2022, at 12:09 p.m.

An investigation is underway after a man is following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins says the incident happened on Federal Ridge Road.

He says he is not releasing many details because his office has requested that the West Virginia State Police do an impartial investigation of the incident.

Mankins did say that two sheriff’s deputies and one St. Marys Police officer responded with the St. Mary Volunteer Fire Department for a call about a fire.

Mankins says the two deputies involved are on administrative leave with pay.

WTAP has reached out to the St. Marys Police Department and the West Virginia State Police for more information but has yet to hear back. Stay tuned to WTAP for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.