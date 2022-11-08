WV Navigator plans to come to Parkersburg to hold free sign-up event

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives will be at Blennerhassett Hotel from 11-7 p.m. to help residents sign up for healthcare.

All healthcare prices will be based on your annual income.

If you come to the event and decide to sign up from now until December 15 you will have healthcare starting January 1, 2023. If you sign up after December 15 you will have healthcare beginning February 1, 2023.

Program Director, Jeremy Smith, says he believes programs like these help create a healthier, happier community.

“Over the years we’ve done a lot of great events in the Parkersburg area and it just makes it a healthier community because people can get signed up for health insurance this way. That way when they have problems they can go see their doctor,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
Lynn Street block party
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together

Latest News

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
Hawaii general election
Polls are open for the 2022 general election
Sunset Funeral Homes was named a Purple Heart Cemetery for its work with Veterans.
WTAP News @ 5 - Sunset Funeral Home named Purple Heart Cemetery