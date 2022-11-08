WV Navigator plans to come to Parkersburg to hold free sign-up event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives will be at Blennerhassett Hotel from 11-7 p.m. to help residents sign up for healthcare.

All healthcare prices will be based on your annual income.

If you come to the event and decide to sign up from now until December 15 you will have healthcare starting January 1, 2023. If you sign up after December 15 you will have healthcare beginning February 1, 2023.

Program Director, Jeremy Smith, says he believes programs like these help create a healthier, happier community.

“Over the years we’ve done a lot of great events in the Parkersburg area and it just makes it a healthier community because people can get signed up for health insurance this way. That way when they have problems they can go see their doctor,” Smith said.

