Bill Johnson re-elected as Ohio Sixth District U.S. Congressman for seventh term

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Republican Bill Johnson is re-elected to another term as Ohio Sixth District U.S. Congressman.

Johnson won over the democratic candidate, Louis Lyras with 73 percent of unofficial votes going in favor of him.

This will be Johnson’s seventh time being elected to this seat and he is wanting to work with both parties to create resolutions on issues in the country.

Including with President Joe Biden.

“Simply put, he can work with us on solutions that actually work. Solutions that put Americans first. And if he does, we can make real progress. Because we must make real progress. I’m committed to do that. I hope the president is too,” says Johnson.

Johnson says that he is looking to make Ohio energy independent and address the situation with inflation.

