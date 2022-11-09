Coats for Kids and Americorps RSVP help give coats to those in need

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Coats for Kids and Americorps RSVP are coming together to provide coats for those in need.

Both groups are at the Dime Bank at the corner of Putnam and Second Street.

The group is helping to provide coats, gloves, scarves and more to people in the area who need help staying warm during the winter months.

Officials say that they are still looking for donations and are accepting any clothing from babies to adults from new to lightly worn.

“We are in need of any size from babies up through adults. And we also need for teenagers. They prefer to wear hoodie. And we’ll take any size of gently used small through extra-large,” says Coats for Kids chairperson, Sandy Bach.

The distribution of the coats will be happening on Tuesdays and Thursdays through November.

If you would like more information on donation barrel locations, you can look at the list below:

-Marietta Kroger

-Weber’s Corner Grocery

-Little Caesars in Marietta and Belpre

-Stoked Coffee in Marietta

-Contractor’s Building Supply

-Over the Moon Pizza

-Jeremiah’s Coffee House

-McKenna’s Market

-Neader’s Diner

-Green Acres

-Devola Par Mar

-Marietta Memorial Hospital Volunteers’ Office

-Citizens Bank in Beverly

-Starbucks in Marietta

