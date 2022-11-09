GOP Reps Miller, Mooney soar to reelection in West Virginia

Alex Mooney
Alex Mooney(Congressman Alex Mooney - Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives in West Virginia have easily overcome challengers to keep their seats in the deep red state’s shrinking congressional delegation.

U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller defeated lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates on Tuesday in a state controlled by Republicans at every level of government.

West Virginia hasn’t elected a Democrat to the House since 2012, and was one of only two states where former President Donald Trump won every county in 2016 and in 2020.

In Tuesday’s race, Mooney faced former Morgantown city councilor Democrat Barry Wendell. Miller faced challenges from Democrat Lacy Watson and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer.

