Marietta Lady Tigers girls soccer season ends in Division II semi-finals
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) -
For the first time in school history, the Marietta Lady Tigers advanced to the semi-finals in Division II girl’s soccer. They were taking on a reigning state champion from Division III in the Waynesville Lady Spartans on Tuesday night with a chance to reach the championship on Friday.
It was a tough game for the Tigers, as Marietta dropped the match 5-0, and their season ends with a record of 15-5-2.
Waynesville (22-0-0) advances to the Division II championship, and they will take on Copley in the state championship from Columbus on Friday at 7 p.m.
Waynesville had goals from Jillian Lane, Samantha Erbach, two from Caroline Stupp, and another from Brooke Woody.
