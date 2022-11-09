National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report following the fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio, Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The plane crash took the lives of Eric Seevers of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford of Orient, Ohio.

According to the report, the flight originated from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, around 6:40 a.m. en route to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Preliminary air traffic control communications revealed that all communications with air traffic controllers were normal, with no indication of anything wrong.

The flight crew acknowledged that the flight was cleared for landing on the plane’s final approach into the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

Weather information at the time of the accident indicated that there were pilot reports throughout the area for trace to moderate icing conditions and AIRMETs to moderate icing.

According to the report, the anti-icing system was consumed following the plane fire; the switches were impacted and thermally damaged, and a reliable determination of their post-impact positions could not be made.

All major components of the airplane were accounted for at the accident site.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported they saw the plane flying straight and level before suddenly taking a steep descent and spinning vertically to the ground. From the impact, the aircraft caught fire.

There were no pre-impact mechanical or engine problems with the aircraft.

