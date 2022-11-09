Obituary: DeBerry, Della Sue (Dickson)

Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry, 74, of Cairo, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022, at home with her husband. She was born May 22, 1948, in Toccoa, GA, a daughter of the late Willie and Eula Dickson.

Mrs. DeBerry served in the United States Army from January 1974 to July 1978. She met and married (Grant) Eugene DeBerry at Ft. Lee, VA. They have been married for 48 years.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. DeBerry is survived by three sons, James Whitlock (Gina) of Winston, GA, Donald DeBerry (Mike) of Dallas, TX, and Benjamin DeBerry (Samantha) of Pennsboro, WV; three daughters, Sandra Lingerfelt (Chris) of Martin, GA, Kim Johnson (Joseph) of Pottstown, PA and Juanita DeBerry of West Haven, Conn.; one sister, Geneva Bowers of Royston, GA; one brother, Billy Ray Dickson of Warner Robbins, GA; five grandsons, Dustin, Jackie, Noah, Gavin, and Zander; six granddaughters, Meighan, Jamie, Natalie, Emily, Elizabeth and Emma; and five great-grandchildren, Georgia, Harper, Owen, Azmaria and Ashton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeBerry family.

