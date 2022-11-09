Obituary: DeBerry, Della Sue (Dickson)

Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry Obit
Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry, 74, of Cairo, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022, at home with her husband. She was born May 22, 1948, in Toccoa, GA, a daughter of the late Willie and Eula Dickson.

Mrs. DeBerry served in the United States Army from January 1974 to July 1978. She met and married (Grant) Eugene DeBerry at Ft. Lee, VA. They have been married for 48 years.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. DeBerry is survived by three sons, James Whitlock (Gina) of Winston, GA, Donald DeBerry (Mike) of Dallas, TX, and Benjamin DeBerry (Samantha) of Pennsboro, WV; three daughters, Sandra Lingerfelt (Chris) of Martin, GA, Kim Johnson (Joseph) of Pottstown, PA and Juanita DeBerry of West Haven, Conn.; one sister, Geneva Bowers of Royston, GA; one brother, Billy Ray Dickson of Warner Robbins, GA; five grandsons, Dustin, Jackie, Noah, Gavin, and Zander; six granddaughters, Meighan, Jamie, Natalie, Emily, Elizabeth and Emma; and five great-grandchildren, Georgia, Harper, Owen, Azmaria and Ashton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeBerry family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
Hawaii general election
Polls have closed for the 2022 general election
Ryan Sullivan
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
Democrat Tim Ryan and opponent Republican JD Vance are facing off for retiring republican...
Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate, Ohio

Latest News

Rosa Lee Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Rosa Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Pugh, William Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hendrickson, M. Gae Potts
Robin Rene Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Robin Rene