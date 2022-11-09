Obituary: Lamp, Rosa Lee

Rosa Lee Lamp, 74, of Harrisville, died Nov. 8, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Ritchie County, WV, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Bertha Collins Hardbarger.

Rosa was a 1966 graduate of Harrisville High School. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and grandkids, sewing quilts, and canning. She was retired from Simonton Windows and had worked in the Economy Industries and Hodge Apparel garment factories.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard F. Lamp; children, Barbara Lowther (Paul), Kathyrn Edwards (Kelly), Barry Lamp (Randa), and Wendy Snider (Todd), all of Harrisville; brother, Ray Hardbarger; sisters, Waneta McGill, Violet Byrd, and Opal Mitchell (Junior); eleven grandchildren, Josh, Justin and, Jordan Lowther, Ashley Echard, Brianna, and Dalton Edwards, Gracie and Zoey Lamp, Gunner Stansberry; and Raelyn and Bowen Snider; and four great-grandchildren.

Rosa was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Lee Lamp; brothers, Hosea Hardbarger and Hallie Hardbarger; and sister, Erma Lee Hardbarger.

In accordance with her wishes Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, assisted the family with cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

