Obituary: Pugh, William Lee

William Lee Pugh, 74, of Marietta, passed away at 7:42 pm. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 15, 1948, in Williamstown, WV, to Harry and Goldie McNearmer Pugh. He was a farmer.

Buck is survived by six daughters and one son: Donna Pugh of Marietta, Teresa Whipkey of Caldwell, Linda Goddard of Belpre, Christina Bailey of Dexter City, Justin (Jackie)_Scarbrough of Bellaire, OH, Melissa Scarbrough of Caldwell, and Kari (Jason) Voshel of Caldwell; 14 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, brother Charles Pugh, sister Ruthie Carpenter, and sister-in-law and caregiver Brenda Scarbrough.

Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Donna Pugh, sons William Pugh and Jason Scarbrough, grandson Joshua Sunderman, brother Harry Pugh, and infant sister Annie.

At his request, he will be cremated, and there will be no services at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

