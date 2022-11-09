Parkersburg falls to Hedgesville in State Volleyball Tournament

PHS vs Hedgesville
PHS vs Hedgesville(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In the opening round of the W.V.S.S.A.C. State Volleyball Tournament, the Parkersburg Big Reds fell to the Hedgesville Eagles.

The Big Reds were coming off a huge regional and sectional championship win, but were not able to keep the post season run going.

They lost in three straight sets to Hedgesville: 25-23, 25-19, 25-13.

