Parkersburg falls to Hedgesville in State Volleyball Tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In the opening round of the W.V.S.S.A.C. State Volleyball Tournament, the Parkersburg Big Reds fell to the Hedgesville Eagles.

The Big Reds were coming off a huge regional and sectional championship win, but were not able to keep the post season run going.

They lost in three straight sets to Hedgesville: 25-23, 25-19, 25-13.

