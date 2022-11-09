Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor

Ryan Sullivan
Ryan Sullivan(Parkersburg Police Department)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly engaged in communication via an electronic device with a person whom he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female. During the communications, Sullivan spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the fifteen-year-old female and sent videos of himself.

Sullivan drove to a location in Parkersburg to meet the juvenile and engage in sexual activities, at which time he was taken into custody by uniform officers. At this time, officers located a firearm concealed in Sullivan’s waistband.

Sullivan was transported to the Parkersburg Police Department, where he was processed and placed in the Wood County Holding Center to await arraignment.

On Tuesday, November 8, Sullivan was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court, where a bond was set at $75,000, which he failed to post.

