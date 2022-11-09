Platinum Healthcare Partners says it will add 55 new jobs in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Platinum Healthcare Partners, doing business as Regional Collection Services (RCS), announced its plan to create 55 new jobs and invest $383,000 to expand its services in Washington County, Ohio. In collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority (SeOPA), Regional Collection Services is investing in a new office to increase capacity and accommodate their growing staff.

Regional Collection Services began as a debt collection agency headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. The company has evolved into a revenue cycle management provider offering medical billing, customer service, early-out, and collection services for healthcare organizations. It will serve healthcare systems in multiple states from its new Washington County offices.

The expansion and job creation are aimed at creating 55 new jobs. The project will also be assisted by JobsOhio’s Talent Acquisition Services to help Regional Collection Services with its overall talent strategy. The services will be tailored to the company’s needs, including elements such as attraction, engagement, selection, and sourcing of candidates, as well as training.

JobsOhio is supporting the project with a $124,000 JobsOhio Talent Acquisition Services Grant. The JobsOhio Talent Acquisition Services program (TAS) will assist Regional Collection Services with existing talent recruitment efforts including talent attraction, sourcing and marketing, pre-screening, and assessments and training.

