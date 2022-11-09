Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Ritter

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Anna Ritter, a sophomore from Marietta, Ohio, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a sophomore volleyball player for the Marietta Tigers, Anna added some titles next to her name including O.V.A.C. 5A Player of the Year, 1st team All District 13 and All Ohio Honorable Mention Division 2.

Anna helped lead the Tigers to a section title, but they fell in the district playoffs, but Anna knows they are young and will look to compete again next season.

