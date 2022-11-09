Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio

JD Vance
JD Vance(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - ``Hillbilly Elegy’' author JD Vance has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

The 38-year-old Vance, a newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by former Republican President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him.

Tuesday’s victory was a blow to Democrats, who viewed Ryan’s well-executed, well-funded campaign as one of their best chances nationally for a Senate pick-up.

The seat is currently held by moderate Republican Rob Portman, who said he’s retiring due to Washington dysfunction.

Vance successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden.

