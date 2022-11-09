United Way and partners putting together Festival of Trees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is continuing to come together to put together the Festival of Trees event.

The non-profit and other organizations are adding some more finishing touches to the annual Christmas event.

This will be the United Way’s third year of hosting the Festival of Trees and the organization is excited to see many of the partners coming together to add to the big event.

“Yeah, it’s always really awesome to see everyone that turns out. We have other non-profit organizations who enter trees and local businesses. And we know that this festival is loved by so many in the community. So, we’re really happy that we could continue this tradition and just keep it going,” says United Way marketing and events specialist, Morgan Decicco.

The lighting of the trees will be on November 14th and a character breakfast with The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will be on November 27th.

The United Way will also be holding its “Trimmed” competition that will have teams in a tree decorating going against each other to assemble a creative Christmas tree with thrown together decorations.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.