United Way and partners putting together Festival of Trees

United Way and partners putting together Festival of Trees
United Way and partners putting together Festival of Trees(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is continuing to come together to put together the Festival of Trees event.

The non-profit and other organizations are adding some more finishing touches to the annual Christmas event.

This will be the United Way’s third year of hosting the Festival of Trees and the organization is excited to see many of the partners coming together to add to the big event.

“Yeah, it’s always really awesome to see everyone that turns out. We have other non-profit organizations who enter trees and local businesses. And we know that this festival is loved by so many in the community. So, we’re really happy that we could continue this tradition and just keep it going,” says United Way marketing and events specialist, Morgan Decicco.

The lighting of the trees will be on November 14th and a character breakfast with The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will be on November 27th.

The United Way will also be holding its “Trimmed” competition that will have teams in a tree decorating going against each other to assemble a creative Christmas tree with thrown together decorations.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
Locals gathered at the Wood County Court House to wait for results.
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
Hawaii general election
Polls have closed for the 2022 general election
Ryan Sullivan
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor

Latest News

Coats for Kids and Americorps RSVP help give coats to those in need
Coats for Kids and Americorps RSVP help give coats to those in need
A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday.
What a Red Flag Warning means
Platinum Healthcare Partners, doing business as Regional Collection Services (RCS), announced...
Platinum Healthcare Partners says it will add 55 new jobs in Washington County
National Transportation Safety Board Preliminary Report
National Transportation Safety Board Preliminary Report