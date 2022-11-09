Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in.

Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.

Raitz said, “It’s huge. And Williamstown’s been waiting for this and they deserve it so we’re going to get that. We’re going to be talking to the city of Williamstown and hopefully we can get started very soon.”

Republican Joe Gonzales won the Wood County clerk seat. A big focus for him will be transparency. He said he wants people to feel comfortable calling in to ask questions about the election process so that he can show people our elections are safe and secure.

“I am so excited. You know, I’m so fortunate that all the citizens of Wood County were supportive of me and are giving me this opportunity to represent the Wood County Clerk’s office,” Gonzales said.

Republican Scot Heckert won the West Virginia House of Delegates district 13 race. He said he’ll be focusing on infrastructure and jobs.

“I’m humbled by the support I received before the election and after the election and my goal is just to work for Wood County as a whole…work for everybody - Republicans, Democrats…it doesn’t matter to me,” Heckert said.

Republican Mike Azinger won the West Virginia state senate district three seat. WTAP caught up with him shortly after local results were in.

“..., folks in Wood County, Ritchie, Pleasants, and Wirt are interested in sending a conservative and a conservative Christian back to Charleston and somebody that will fight for godly values and West Virginia values,” Azinger said.

Azinger has told WTAP that the economy and social issues will be a big focus for him in office. Azinger plans on banning drag queen story hours and banning medical transition in transgender kids.

