Unofficial results are in: James Colombo re-elected to Wood County Commission

As those unofficial results came in showing Colombo was the winner HE said he was feeling food...
As those unofficial results came in showing Colombo was the winner HE said he was feeling food and excited. He said he appreciates the support he’s received.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Many candidates were at the Wood County Courthouse Tuesday night, waiting for the results of the 2022 Midterm Election.

Incumbent James Colombo was one of those awaiting the results. Colombo was running for re-election for the Wood County Commission.

Republican Colombo was running against democrat Simon Hargus.

As those unofficial results came in showing Colombo was the winner He said he was feeling food and excited. He said he appreciates the support he’s received.

“I’m just proud to be elected again and represent our county. I love this job and I love the people I work with.”

Colombo said he spoke with Hargus and congratulated him on running a good race.

Simon Hargus said he plans to do whatever he can for Wood County and people can expect him to be around.

