Unofficial results in: Bob Fehrenbacher wins seat in WVA House of Delegates- 11th District

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Many of the candidates on the West Virginia Ballot were at the Wood County Court house Tuesday night waiting for the results to come in. One of those candidates was republican Bob Fehrenbacher.

Fehrenbacher was announced as the unofficial winner for the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District against opponent Harry Deitzler.

Fehrenbacher said he’s thrilled with the results.

“I’m just ecstatic that the voters in district 11 have had faith in me and voted for me and given unofficial results to be their delegate.”

He said he has some thanks to give and some signs to take down but after that he’ll be learning what it means to be a delegate so he can accomplish the things that will help Wood County, The Mid-Ohio Valley, and the Mountain State.

He said his goals for this next year are the same as he said in his platform: job creations, improving education, working on infrastructure, and the health and quality of life for West Virginians.

