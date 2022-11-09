Vernon Criss re-elected to W.Va. 12th District

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The House of Delegates 12th district of West Virginia is staying with republican Vernon Criss.

Criss wins his race for re-election over democratic candidate, Jonathan Defibaugh and libertarian candidate, Stephen Smith.

Criss says that he’s humbled and pleased to see the voters bringing him back and that he is looking to get back to work with some of the committees he’s on.

One of them being the finance committee where he is the vice chair.

“We will continue to work on the budget for next year. It’s an ongoing process. It is the only thing required by the constitution that the legislature do is pass a budget for the state of West Virginia to be able to provide the services of the state,” says Criss.

Criss says that he will be focusing on ways to bring in more jobs to the district and address the issue with inflation.

