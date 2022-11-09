Veterans Day deals

Veterans Day will offer many deals to serving and retired members of the community.
Veterans Day will offer many deals to serving and retired members of the community.(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday November 11th.

A few restaurants in our area will be giving out free food to active duty or former military members.

Retailers may ask for a valid military ID. Some deals may also be restricted to dine in guests, or only at participating restaurants.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at a few of the offerings in our area!

  • Dolly’s Diner, located on Oakvale road in Princeton, is offering veterans any free meal from the menu
  • McDonald’s and Wendy’s will be offering a free breakfast combo
  • Starbucks is offering a free 12 oz hot or iced coffee
  • Sheetz is offering a free half sub with your choice of turkey or ham, a regular sized fountain drink, and a free car wash
  • Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a slice of their double chocolate fudge coca-cola cake
  • Outback Steakhouse is giving out a free Bloomin’ Onion and fountain drink
  • Gabe’s is having a blowout sale all weekend. In addition, veterans and their families get a 10% discount all weekend
  • Applebee’s is giving veterans a free full sized entree from a special selection menu. The options include:
    • Classic bacon cheeseburger with fries
    • Chicken tender platter with coleslaw and fries
    • Fiesta lime chicken with spanish rice and pico de gallo
    • Oriental chicken salad
    • 6 oz USDA select top sirloin with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes
    • Double crunch shrimp with coleslaw and fries
    • Three-cheese chicken penne
  • Bob Evans is also giving a free full sized entree from a selection menu. The options include:
    • Country biscuit breakfast with choice of hash browns, home fries, or grits
    • Brioche french toast
    • The mini breakfast sampler
    • Buttermilk hotcakes
    • Farmhouse garden salad with choice of soup: Chicken-n-noodles, Hearty beef vegetable, or Cheddar baked potato. Served with either rolls or banana nut bread
    • Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, and either rolls or banana nut bread
    • Mushroom & onion chopped steak with broccoli and mashed potatoes

And the savings don’t end on Friday, Golden Corral will be holding military appreciation day on the following Monday the 14th, giving a free thank you meal to all active duty military and veterans.

