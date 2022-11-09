Veterans Day deals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday November 11th.

A few restaurants in our area will be giving out free food to active duty or former military members.

Retailers may ask for a valid military ID. Some deals may also be restricted to dine in guests, or only at participating restaurants.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at a few of the offerings in our area!

Dolly’s Diner, located on Oakvale road in Princeton, is offering veterans any free meal from the menu

McDonald’s and Wendy’s will be offering a free breakfast combo

Starbucks is offering a free 12 oz hot or iced coffee

Sheetz is offering a free half sub with your choice of turkey or ham, a regular sized fountain drink, and a free car wash

Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a slice of their double chocolate fudge coca-cola cake

Outback Steakhouse is giving out a free Bloomin’ Onion and fountain drink

Gabe’s is having a blowout sale all weekend. In addition, veterans and their families get a 10% discount all weekend

Applebee’s is giving veterans a free full sized entree from a special selection menu. The options include: Classic bacon cheeseburger with fries Chicken tender platter with coleslaw and fries Fiesta lime chicken with spanish rice and pico de gallo Oriental chicken salad 6 oz USDA select top sirloin with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes Double crunch shrimp with coleslaw and fries Three-cheese chicken penne

Bob Evans is also giving a free full sized entree from a selection menu. The options include: Country biscuit breakfast with choice of hash browns, home fries, or grits Brioche french toast The mini breakfast sampler Buttermilk hotcakes Farmhouse garden salad with choice of soup: Chicken-n-noodles, Hearty beef vegetable, or Cheddar baked potato. Served with either rolls or banana nut bread Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, and either rolls or banana nut bread Mushroom & onion chopped steak with broccoli and mashed potatoes



And the savings don’t end on Friday, Golden Corral will be holding military appreciation day on the following Monday the 14th, giving a free thank you meal to all active duty military and veterans.

