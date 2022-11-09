What a Red Flag Warning means

A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You might’ve heard about the Red Flag Warning put out Wednesday. WTAP spoke to a regional forester about what it means.

West Virginia Forestry Division’s Vernon Stephens says Red Flag Warnings are issued due to extremely dry conditions and gusty winds.

Fires can spread three to four times faster in this weather.

“If you can go out and you can grab a leaf and it crumbles in your hand really easily into powder, it’s way too dry to burn anything,” he said.

Stephens recommends not burning anything until at least after Friday since it might rain then.

The warning expired at 6 pm Wednesday night.

