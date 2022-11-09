Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team defeats Tolsia to advance to State Semifinals

Williamstown beats Tolsia
Williamstown beats Tolsia(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown yellowjackets clinched the number one seed in the W.V.S.S.A.C. State Volleyball tournament and started off with a three set victory over Tolsia.

Williamstown began their title defense with a huge victory and looked as dominant as they have all season winning in straight sets: 25-12, 25-15, 25-15.

The Yellowjackets now advance to the state semifinal game and take on the fifth ranked Moorefield.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
Hawaii general election
Polls have closed for the 2022 general election
Ryan Sullivan
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
Democrat Tim Ryan and opponent Republican JD Vance are facing off for retiring republican...
Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate, Ohio

Latest News

SAW Anna Ritter
Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Ritter
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Kameron Beck signs
WTAP News @ 6 - Kameron Beck signs with Potomac State
Kameron Beck signs with WVU Potomac State College
Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College