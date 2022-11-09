Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team defeats Tolsia to advance to State Semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown yellowjackets clinched the number one seed in the W.V.S.S.A.C. State Volleyball tournament and started off with a three set victory over Tolsia.

Williamstown began their title defense with a huge victory and looked as dominant as they have all season winning in straight sets: 25-12, 25-15, 25-15.

The Yellowjackets now advance to the state semifinal game and take on the fifth ranked Moorefield.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.