Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy gets approval

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is getting some additional funding through the Renewal Levy that was voted in favor.

Officials say that the levy in Wood County will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages and pay for teachers more competitive to attract teachers to the area.

Two-point-five million of the renewal budget will be used for safety and security.

The levy’s total worth is roughly 21 million dollars -- around 14 percent of the district’s operating budget -- without raising taxes.

Wood County Schools communications coordinator, Michael Erb says he appreciates seeing the support from the school district’s community.

“Well, we are just grateful for the voters of Wood County. This has been a continuing levy since 1945 and they have again placed their faith in us. Because of this levy passing we are able to provide services to students that a lot of counties in West Virginia aren’t able to provide. This also allows us to improve security in our elementary schools and to provide funding for some of the agencies that help provide services for our students as well,” says Erb. “Overall, this has just been an incredible night and we are so grateful for all of the voters of Wood County for supporting us once again.”

The levy will also help area agencies -- such as the YMCA, WVU Extension Service and the Boys and Girls Club.

