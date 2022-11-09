W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

Election Results
Election Results(MGNOnline)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day.

That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes.

Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials and allowed churches to incorporate.

Amendment 4 would have required the state Board of Education to submit new rules and regulations to the legislature annually for final approval.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice and GOP state legislative leaders clashed over Amendment 2.

It would have given state lawmakers the ability to eliminate a business and inventory tax along with the vehicle tax.

