Athens woman arrested on drug charges; deputies seized $11,000 worth of fentanyl

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - An Athens woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday following a dual investigation with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force.

According to a news release, Jessica R. Hart, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. Both charges are felonies in the first degree.

Following an in-depth investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl, Hart was located and arrested on Tuesday, November 8. Hart was known as a primary dealer in Athens County, Ohio.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence on Campbell Road in Athens. During the search, a large amount of fentanyl was found along with methamphetamine, cash, guns, and evidence of trafficking in drugs.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said investigators and deputies seized 79 grams of suspected fentanyl, which has a street value of over $11,000 and the potential to kill approximately 40,000 people.

Hart is being held without bond at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

