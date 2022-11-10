GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

