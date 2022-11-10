Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is partnering with the Mountaineer Food Bank to help veterans.

Highmark West Virginia employees are volunteering their time to pack hygiene supplies for veterans.

Some of these items include combs, toothbrush, toothpaste and soap.

These kits will be distributed through Mountaineer Food Bank to give out to veterans.

“Today giving the employee volunteerism is the best way we need how to impact throughout the multiple counties that the Mountaineer Food Bank serves,” says Highmark W.Va. president, Jim Fawcett. “It’s the best way we know how to make sure it reaches them.”

Officials with both Highmark and Mountaineer Food Bank say that they are thankful for this collaboration and that they can help veterans in this way.

“It means so much to us because every day we should be honoring our veterans not just tomorrow. But because Veterans Day is tomorrow it just does something to my heart, and it just makes it so much more impactful. Because we’re able to put a bigger focus on that. And celebrate with Highmark while we’re doing it,” says Mountaineer Food Bank community engagement specialist, Becky Conrad.

A total of 50 to 60 employees volunteered their time to put together 15 hundred hygiene kits.

These kits will be added to non-perishable food boxes for veterans.

Earlier this year, the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund gave $100 thousand to Mountaineer Food Bank.

