Local business gives veterans free dental care for the day

WTAP News @ 5
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - This Thursday, Smiles on the Boulevard provided free dental care for veterans to honor their military service and give back.

Veterans got free cleanings, fillings, extractions, and more.

Doctor Lori Hawkins said the tradition started eight years ago as a response to what she describes as a lack of access to veteran care in the V.A. system.

Now years later the initiative is still going strong.

“We love it. It’s our favorite day of the year because we really love the opportunity to honor those guys who gave so much to our country,” Hawkins said.

When WTAP talked to Hawkins in the early afternoon, she said that they were on track to provide about $10,000 worth of free dental care for the day.

