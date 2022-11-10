Local law enforcement warns public about scam

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to.

Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”

It’s a scam that’s picked up traction in our area over the last few weeks.

“We’re getting ready to return about $2,700 to a lady in Vienna who actually sent money but she sent it to a local address and our circuit clerk caught it.”

Woodyard says scammers are calling locals, pretending to be deputy sheriffs. The scammers tell people that they didn’t show up for jury duty so they need to pay a fine in order to avoid jail time.

And the scammers are taking measures to make themselves look credible.

“They’re legitimizing the scam by naming names of people who they know are current judges, sitting judges, representing themselves as deputy sheriffs, giving a local address to send some of the monies to.”

Woodyard worries about the impact of this scam.

“It’s highly concerning, especially in the economy we have today. I mean, people don’t have the money for these scams,” he said.

Woodyard advises people to be skeptical of anyone who calls requesting your financial information.

“Question that highly. Especially if it’s a government entity. Government does not work that way.”

Woodyard says one way to vet these kinds of calls is to call the actual number of the entity the caller alleges you owe money to to double check.

