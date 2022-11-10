NPS: New River Gorge wildfire reaches 200 acres, more than half-contained

The National Park Service reported Thursday the fire was estimated 65% contained.
Nov. 10, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The National Park Service (NPS) reported Thursday that conditions remained “favorable” for a wildfire in the New River Gorge-area of Fayette Co. to continue spreading.

The NPS also reported the fire had reached around 200 acres in total, and remained at that size as of 5:25 p.m. Thursday. It was also reported to be 65% contained at that time.

Fire crews from New River Gorge and Shenandoah National Parks, along with a range of local fire departments and a Pennsylvania State Fire Crew all responded to the blaze on Thursday. The W.Va. National Guard assisted with aerial fire fighting as well through the use of a Blackhawk helicopter.

The NPS told WVVA it was hopeful to see rain and humidity move into the area overnight Thursday and into Friday, which could help with containment and extinguishing efforts.

“Right now we’re looking at weather this afternoon that’s going to promote more fire growth. But that’s going to hopefully change tonight,” said Dave Bieri, District Supervisor with the New River Gorge National Parks Service. “We’re looking at some significant rainfall coming in and much higher humidity so I think that’ll all help hamper the fire. later on [Friday] it’s supposed to be really rainy so that should really help things.”

The NPS added its main concern moving forward were structures, including some houses in and around the national park area which could be in danger of succumbing to the fire eventually.

As of Thursday however, the Bieri said there was no imminent risk to human life. This is a developing story that WVVA will continue to follow as more developments become available.

