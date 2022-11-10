Obituary: Bickerstaff, Harley Dennis

Harley Dennis Bickerstaff, 76, of Parkersburg, died November 6, 2022, in Columbus, OH. He was born on December 24, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Ira and Orpha Dennis Bickerstaff. Harley retired from E.I. DuPont after many years of service and was an avid Corvette and Harley Davison fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special friend, Polly Tanner.

Funeral services will be Monday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Camden Clark Regional Cancer Center, c/o Camden Clark Foundation, PO Box 1834, Parkersburg, WV 26102

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

