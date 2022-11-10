Obituary: Bickerstaff, Harley Dennis

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harley Dennis Bickerstaff, 76, of Parkersburg, died November 6, 2022, in Columbus, OH.  He was born on December 24, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Ira and Orpha Dennis Bickerstaff.  Harley retired from E.I. DuPont after many years of service and was an avid Corvette and Harley Davison fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special friend, Polly Tanner.

Funeral services will be Monday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Camden Clark Regional Cancer Center, c/o Camden Clark Foundation, PO Box 1834, Parkersburg, WV 26102

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
Locals gathered at the Wood County Court House to wait for results.
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
Scammers are putting in effort to make themselves sound credible.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
Two people are dead following a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio.
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

Latest News

Donald Eugene Mellinger Obit
Obituary: Mellinger, Donald Eugene
Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry Obit
Obituary: DeBerry, Della Sue (Dickson)
Rosa Lee Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Rosa Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Pugh, William Lee