Obituary: Dye, Anna M.

Anna M. Dye, 70, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Waterview Pointe.

She was born January 21, 1952, in Marietta to Everett “Mac” McKitrick, Sr., and Emma Felter McKitrick. Anna was a graduate of Marietta High School and Washington State with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was employed at Washington County Head Start for over 35 years. She loved teaching and working with kids. On June 26, 1976, she married Benny D. Dye, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 25, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Benny D. Dye, Jr., and niece Anna Linney whom she raised; 5 grandchildren: Natalie, Bethany, Ethan, Samuel, and Dylan; her brothers, Robert, Larry Sr., and Ford “Doc” McKitrick and sisters, Sue Estadt, Becky Murphy and Mary Spencer.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, and brothers: Everett McKitrick, Jr. and Raymond McKitrick, and sisters: Louise Thrasher and Donna Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Monday (Nov. 14) at 4:00 pm, with visitation on Monday from 2-4 and after the service from 6 until 8. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research.

