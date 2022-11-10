Obituary: Mellinger, Donald Eugene

Donald Eugene Mellinger, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away November 7, 2022, at the Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew, WV.

He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Eugene P. and Alma A. Braham Mellinger.

He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He had retired from the Johns Manville Company after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Parkersburg American Legion Post #15 and the New Hope Baptist Church. He loved his children and grandchildren and spending time with them, and he was always there to help his family. He loved working on the farm in Belpre with his brother Benny, and enjoyed gardening and helping his wife Betty set up for craft shows.

He is survived by his daughters, Beth Ann Zampol (Paul) of Peachtree City, GA. and Donna Mae Beall (Hunter) of Weston, WV. One son, Arthur Lee Mellinger of Parkersburg. His grandchildren are Eric and Jason Zampol, Emily Allen, Jessie Pickens, Megan Matheny, Hunter Beall Jr., Casey Mellinger, and Brandi Johnson. His great-grandchildren Giovanni, Elianna, Aurorah, Ava, Alessia, Anja, Beatrice, Henrietta, Ian, Adalyn, Bristol, Tenley, Rex, Lola, Jordan, and Zane. His brother, Benny Mellinger of Belpre, OH.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Anderson Mellinger, and his sister, Anna Mae Mellinger.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:00 pm at the New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Troy Nesselrode and Casey Mellinger officiating.

Burial will be in the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg, WV. 26105.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.