Two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street in Parkersburg Thursday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning.

The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am.

The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner.

The silver sedan came to rest after striking a parked car in the Burger King parking lot on Division St.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department there were no serious injuries but the driver and a juvenile passenger in the silver sedan were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joe’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

