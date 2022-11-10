Two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street in Parkersburg Thursday morning

Two-car crash on 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg
Two-car crash on 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning.

The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am.

The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner.

The silver sedan came to rest after striking a parked car in the Burger King parking lot on Division St.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department there were no serious injuries but the driver and a juvenile passenger in the silver sedan were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joe’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
Locals gathered at the Wood County Court House to wait for results.
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
Scammers are putting in effort to make themselves sound credible.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
Two people are dead following a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio.
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

Latest News

Parkersburg Police arrested Ryan Sullivan for soliciting a minor via an electronic device.
WTAP News @ Noon -Ryan Sullivan arrested
NTSB releases preliminary report about fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
WTAP News @ Noon - National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
Wood Co. Foster Care Initiative holds luncheon with other area non-profits
Wood Co. Foster Care Initiative holds luncheon with other area non-profits
Scammers are putting in effort to make themselves sound credible.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam