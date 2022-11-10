Veterans Day parades and activities changed due to weather

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Veterans Day activities in the Mid-Ohio Valley have been moved a day or altered due to Friday’s expected rain.

The Veterans Day Parade in Parkersburg has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. The lineup is at 9 a.m. It kicks off at Parkersburg High School and heads down to Parkersburg City Park where a ceremony with multiple speakers will be near the military monuments.

Marietta’s parade has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. The lineup is at 9 a.m. It will travel down Hart Street, to Fourth, to Putnam, to Front Street for a ceremony at the armory.

Vienna will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at noon Friday in the Jackson Middle School gym. The ceremony was moved from the usual Gold Star monument site to the school because of the anticipated weather on Friday.

