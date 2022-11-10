Volunteers are needed for The Parkersburg Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Angel Tree program has been a long-time tradition of The Salvation Army.

The Parkersburg location tells WTAP they’re in need of more sponsors to help out with it.

The Angel Tree program puts presents under the tree for families that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids.

How it works is you stop by The Salvation Army or a participating business, pull a slip off the angel tree, then buy gifts based on the kid’s wish list on the slip. Next you wrap the presents and drop them off at The Salvation Army with the slip attached.

Captain Marjorie Rowe said, “If we all become that community that I know Parkersburg can be, we can make a difference this Christmas for these children.”

Rowe said they have over 400 kids in the program this year.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army location is at 534 Fifth Street.

Below is a list of participating businesses that you can pick up angel tree slips from...

YMCA in Parkersburg

WV Credit Union in Parkersburg

People’s Bank in Parkersburg

Walmart in Southside and Ripley

Broadway Sandwich Shop

The Blennerhassett

