Volunteers are needed for The Parkersburg Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

The Parkersburg Salvation Army is serving over 400 kids with the Angel Tree program this year.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Angel Tree program has been a long-time tradition of The Salvation Army.

The Parkersburg location tells WTAP they’re in need of more sponsors to help out with it.

The Angel Tree program puts presents under the tree for families that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids.

How it works is you stop by The Salvation Army or a participating business, pull a slip off the angel tree, then buy gifts based on the kid’s wish list on the slip. Next you wrap the presents and drop them off at The Salvation Army with the slip attached.

Captain Marjorie Rowe said, “If we all become that community that I know Parkersburg can be, we can make a difference this Christmas for these children.”

Rowe said they have over 400 kids in the program this year.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army location is at 534 Fifth Street.

Below is a list of participating businesses that you can pick up angel tree slips from...

  • YMCA in Parkersburg
  • WV Credit Union in Parkersburg
  • People’s Bank in Parkersburg
  • Walmart in Southside and Ripley
  • Broadway Sandwich Shop
  • The Blennerhassett

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Scammers are putting in effort to make themselves sound credible.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
Locals gathered at the Wood County Court House to wait for results.
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
Two people are dead following a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio.
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

Latest News

A dentist works on a veteran's teeth.
Local business gives veterans free dental care for the day
Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans
Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans
WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery
WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery
Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”
Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”