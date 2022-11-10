Williamstown Yellowjackets advance to volleyball State Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The defending Class A State Champion Williamstown Yellowjackets advance to the State Championship game after a semifinal win against Moorefield.

The Yellowjackets again came out and made it look easy with a three set victory over the fifth seed in the playoffs: 25-14, 25-19, 25-13.

Williamstown advances to the state title game looking to win back to back titles in Class A.

