Williamstown Yellowjackets advance to volleyball State Championship

Williamstown beats Moorefield
Williamstown beats Moorefield(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The defending Class A State Champion Williamstown Yellowjackets advance to the State Championship game after a semifinal win against Moorefield.

The Yellowjackets again came out and made it look easy with a three set victory over the fifth seed in the playoffs: 25-14, 25-19, 25-13.

Williamstown advances to the state title game looking to win back to back titles in Class A.

