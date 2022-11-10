Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent voting down of Amendment Two, local officials says that they are glad to see the results not go the other way.

Amendment Two if passed would have given the state legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes, as well as more power over funds at the local government level.

Officials -- including Governor Jim Justice -- say that the amendment added the personal property taxes clause to gain more voters.

Wood County commissioner, Jimmy Colombo says that those in local government are glad to see the funds remaining locally. As he says this would take over $4 million of the county commission’s budget away for the legislature’s control.

“I think still the bottom line is if you want to control your moneys, it’s best to control it locally rather than send it to Charleston and let somebody, anybody who’s in power that time take command of the spending of that money,” says Colombo.

Colombo says that Governor Justice is already adding the personal property tax element from Amendment Two into a bill.

