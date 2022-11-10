Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”

Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”
Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent voting down of Amendment Two, local officials says that they are glad to see the results not go the other way.

Amendment Two if passed would have given the state legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes, as well as more power over funds at the local government level.

Officials -- including Governor Jim Justice -- say that the amendment added the personal property taxes clause to gain more voters.

Wood County commissioner, Jimmy Colombo says that those in local government are glad to see the funds remaining locally. As he says this would take over $4 million of the county commission’s budget away for the legislature’s control.

“I think still the bottom line is if you want to control your moneys, it’s best to control it locally rather than send it to Charleston and let somebody, anybody who’s in power that time take command of the spending of that money,” says Colombo.

Colombo says that Governor Justice is already adding the personal property tax element from Amendment Two into a bill.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Scammers are putting in effort to make themselves sound credible.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
Locals gathered at the Wood County Court House to wait for results.
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
Two people are dead following a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio.
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

Latest News

Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans
Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans
WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery
WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery
Veterans Day
Veterans Day parades and activities changed due to weather
Two-car crash on 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning