Wood Co. Foster Care Initiative holds luncheon with other area non-profits

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County non-profits who focus on children came together for the “Wood County Foster Care Initiative.”

Groups such as the Children’s Listening Place, Necco, the Children’s Home Society and the McDonough Foundation – came together to discuss ways to improve foster care and decrease foster kid numbers in Wood County.

McDonough Foundation president, Bob Boone says this luncheon is helpful in providing new ideas to address the continuing issue.

“Yeah, I think that’s the important part of this meeting is to get so many different diverse organizations and individuals to come to talk about their relation with foster care,” says Boone. “And how it all intertwines in our whole community.”

About a decade ago, there were roughly 35 hundred children in foster care in the area, according to Boone that number has doubled to roughly seven thousand.

Boone says the rising numbers can be linked to the opioid epidemic.

“It seems to be linking pretty much hand-in-hand,” says Boone. “So, from listening to the organizations that help the foster care with the families and the children, a lot of the homes they’re going into have had or having substance use disorder issues going on. And so, it seems to dovetail hand-in-hand with the crisis that’s going on.”

Boone believes that hosting a meeting like this will help provide solutions to the foster care issue not only in Wood County but in West Virginia.

Boone says, “So, I think to broaden the scope and to broaden the awareness of what’s going on, I’m hoping that will enhance more people and more families to help with the foster care situation and to house some foster care youth.”

For more information on the Initiative, you can click on this link to find out more.

