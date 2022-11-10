WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery

WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery
WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia University at Parkersburg is coming together to honor veterans.

Volunteers from the college’s arts club, veterans corps and community came together at the Poorhouse Cemetery.

Volunteers took time to plant flags on the grounds of 17 different graves of veterans.

All of whom served in different wars and in the army, navy, marine corps and more.

The college’s veteran advocate and retired army master sergeant, Darren Shearlock says that he is appreciative for an event like this and to see so many wanting to take part in honoring veterans.

“It just means a whole lot. Because without our veterans then the nation dies. No one protects it and it withers into nothingness. So, by doing events like this, we’re showing pride in what has happened. But we’re also encouraging people to continue that, to pay it forward and hopefully encourage other people to step up and serve themselves,” says Shearlock.

WVU-Parkersburg officials say that the American flags will remain permanent fixtures on the 17 graves.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Scammers are putting in effort to make themselves sound credible.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
Locals gathered at the Wood County Court House to wait for results.
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
Two people are dead following a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio.
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

Latest News

Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans
Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans
Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”
Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”
Veterans Day
Veterans Day parades and activities changed due to weather
Two-car crash on 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning