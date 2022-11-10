WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia University at Parkersburg is coming together to honor veterans.

Volunteers from the college’s arts club, veterans corps and community came together at the Poorhouse Cemetery.

Volunteers took time to plant flags on the grounds of 17 different graves of veterans.

All of whom served in different wars and in the army, navy, marine corps and more.

The college’s veteran advocate and retired army master sergeant, Darren Shearlock says that he is appreciative for an event like this and to see so many wanting to take part in honoring veterans.

“It just means a whole lot. Because without our veterans then the nation dies. No one protects it and it withers into nothingness. So, by doing events like this, we’re showing pride in what has happened. But we’re also encouraging people to continue that, to pay it forward and hopefully encourage other people to step up and serve themselves,” says Shearlock.

WVU-Parkersburg officials say that the American flags will remain permanent fixtures on the 17 graves.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.