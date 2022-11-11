18th annual quilt show will return to Blennerhassett museum this weekend

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you looking for weekend plans this upcoming weekend?

If so, the 18th annual Heritage quilt show will return to town at the Blennerhassett museum.

Hand quilted, machine quilted has been voted on by judges in Ohio. People’s choice award will be voted on for the entirety of the quilt show.

Three quilts will be for sale at the event.

Admission for the public will be $4 for adults and $2 for children ages 3-12.

For more information you can contact Brenda Wentzel, Chairman at (304) 428-3544.

